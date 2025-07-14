Air India CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed that no mechanical or maintenance faults were found in the AI171 crash. The airline has checked its entire Boeing 787 fleet and promised full cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Monday said that the preliminary report into the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad has found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or its engines.

In a message to employees, Wilson stressed that the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) does not yet explain the cause of the crash. It also does not offer any recommendations at this stage.

The tragic crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 on June 12 claimed the lives of 260 people.

Wilson urged everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions while the investigation is still ongoing. "It's important that we wait for the full and final report before forming any opinions," he said.

He added that Air India is fully cooperating with the AAIB and will continue to support a thorough and detailed investigation.

Preliminary report finds no fault in Air India crash

On July 12, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the tragic Air India AI171 crash that happened on June 12. The report has found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or its engines.

Following this, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson addressed employees and the public to explain the findings and the next steps for the airline.

Aircraft, engines, fuel found to be in proper condition

In a note to staff, Campbell Wilson said that the preliminary investigation has so far cleared the aircraft of any technical fault.

“The report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed,” Wilson stated.

He also said that there was no issue with the quality of fuel and that the take-off roll showed no abnormality. This means the plane’s movement on the runway before take-off was normal.

Pilots were medically fit and followed all rules

The report also confirmed that the pilots had cleared their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser test, which checks for alcohol consumption. There were no medical concerns about their condition before the flight.

All Boeing 787 planes in fleet checked

Wilson added that as a safety measure, Air India had already inspected every Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after the crash.

"Out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of the DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service," he said.

The airline will continue to follow all safety checks and any new instructions from aviation authorities.

Focus on safety, support, recovery

In his message, Wilson thanked Air India staff for showing compassion, teamwork, and resilience during this difficult time.

"Not a moment has gone by without us thinking of the passengers, friends, colleagues, and the wider community who were lost or injured," he said.

He reminded everyone that the final report could take up to a year and that the preliminary findings have given some clarity but also left questions unanswered.

Company to focus on safety and trust

Wilson said that Air India will now focus on supporting the families of the victims, working closely with investigators and restoring public trust in flying with Air India. He added, "Let us not be diverted from what are our top priorities: standing by the bereaved and those injured, working together as a team, and delivering a safe and reliable air travel experience."

As the investigation continues, Air India says it remains fully committed to safety and open to improvements. Wilson ended his note by reminding staff of the company’s values, integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork, and said these must guide the airline in the days ahead.

