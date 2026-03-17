DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai called Tamil Nadu a 'safe state,' citing reduced crime data. This counters AIADMK and BJP claims, with the latter announcing a protest over the alleged deteriorating law and order and women's safety.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu is relatively a "safe state" and appreciated the police force for maintaining law and order in the State. Annadurai claimed that the crime data showed a reduction in crime in Tamil Nadu under their govt, contradicting AIADMK's claims as the battle heats up between the two regional parties. "Edappadi K Palaniswami has been saying this from day one of the DMK government that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state of Tamil Nadu...If you look at the crime records, the data, everything, it shows there is no spike in the crimes that have been reported from the state of Tamil Nadu. In fact, the crimes have come down. During the AIADMK regime, serious crimes were reported, with the number hovering between 1500 and 1800...Tamil Nadu is a relatively safe state and Chennai is a very safe place...The Tamil Nadu police force has been working in an exemplary way...," he said.

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BJP, AIADMK Allege Worsening Situation for Women

His remarks come after BJP Leader Vanathi Srinivasan, earlier today, questioned the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government over the safety of women in Tamil Nadu and said that the AIADMK-led NDA will protest against the law and order situation in the state. "It is not the first time we are doing this kind of an agitation... We have jointly conducted agitation, and we have given voice to the women of Tamil Nadu for their safety, and we have raised our concern... In the last ten days, every other day, we are witnessing that girls are being subjected to sexual torture and harassment. We could see how the crime against women is being reported in Tamil Nadu... The CM is not at all bothered about the safety of the women... Because of the insensitive attitude of the DMK government, the women in Tamil Nadu are being subjected to this kind of harassment... NDA is ready to give a voice, and we are expressing our concern about the safety of women in Tamil Nadu and tomorrow this will be a very big agitation that is going to happen," she said.

Election Details Announced

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above.

The ECI revised the electoral rolls in the state between October 27, 2025, and February 23, 2026, taking January 1 as the qualifying date. (ANI)