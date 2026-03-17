AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK government ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, calling CM MK Stalin a 'puppet' and accusing his administration of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil NaduAssembly elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the DMK government, calling Chief Minister MK Stalin a "puppet" and accusing his administration of failing to maintain law and order across the state. The AIADMK leader cited issues like alleged drug sale near schools and the unresolved murder of BSP leader K Armstrong

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During a protest against the DMK govt over the law and order situation in the state, Palaniswami said,"DMK has completed 5 years now, but they didn't care for people, but just their family. After DMK came to power, illicit liquor has been sold freely in the state. Stalin is just a puppet CM. We send children to schools to get educated, but they are affected due to the sales of Ganja near the school premises. We see visuals of students consuming liquor near the school itself. K Armstrong (BSP leader) and Congress leader Jayakumar were murdered, but the culprits have not been found yet. No day goes without a sexual harassment case being reported."

Tamil Nadu Election Details Announced

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above.

The ECI revised the electoral rolls in the state between October 27, 2025, and February 23, 2026, taking January 1 as the qualifying date.

Political Contest Heats Up

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly were last held in the State on April 6, 2021, in a single phase with a voter turnout of 73.63%. Votes were counted on May 2, 2021, and the SPA secured 159 seats, including 133 for the DMK, marking an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years. The NDA won 75 seats, with 66 for AIADMK. (ANI)