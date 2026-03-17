Ahead of Assam polls, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam says the party will support an "anti-BJP government" where it has a share. He slammed BJP and Congress for failing to address land erosion, irrigation, health, and education issues.

AIUDF Vows to Support 'Anti-BJP Government'

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Assam, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday emphasised that the party will support an "anti-BJP government", accusing the previous Congress and incumbent BJP-led NDA government of failing to solve people's issues.

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Speaking to ANI, Islam claimed that there is a pressing issue of " erosion of the people and land problem", stating that AIUDF has a share in an "anti-BJP government", then they would work to address the problems across several sectors. "We want an anti-BJP government and a government in which we have a share... There is no arrangement of water for irrigation for the farmers... If there is an anti-BJP government here, we will support it. If we can become a part of it, then we will address the people's problems in the education sector, the health sector, and road communication," said the MLA, further asserting that they won't support the BJP in the state, they want the party "out of Assam". "Secular parties should win as many seats as possible. If a single anti-BJP government is formed, we will absolutely support it," he added.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle in Assam

This comes after Assam is poised to witness a high-stakes electoral battle between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress for the 126-seat assembly on April 9. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Parties Gear Up for Polls

Following the Election Commision's announcement of the election schedule on Sunday, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam said the party is fully prepared and gearing up to contest all 126 seats in the state. Ahead of the polls, the state unit of the BJP flagged the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" to interact with the people of Assam, with CM Sarma's active participation. During the first phase of the outreach programme, Sarma said that earlier he had travelled 1,200 km, spending 14 hours daily with the public.

Congress Announces Candidates, Alliance Strategy

Meanwhile, the Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats. The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.

Recap of 2021 Assembly Elections

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)