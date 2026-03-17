RJD MP Sudhakar Singh accused the BJP of 'breaking opposition MLAs' in Bihar and Odisha during the Rajya Sabha polls, claiming the party has 'no sense of morality'. This came after NDA won extra seats, securing all five in Bihar.

RJD Accuses BJP of 'Breaking MLAs'

After NDA gained two more seats than the projected number in the Rajya Sabha election, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh accused the BJP of "breaking the opposition MLAs" in Bihar and Odisha, alleging that the party has "no sense of morality". Speaking with ANI, Sudhakar Singh said, "Where they (BJP) did not have a majority, they tried to break the opposition MLAs. In Bihar, they also tried to break four MLAs; news is coming from Haryana and Odisha as well. If a party has to fall, then first it has a moral fall and then a political fall. BJP is among those who have no sense of morality....If they continue with this attitude, then there will be many problems in the coming days."

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This comes after abstention from Congress, and RJD MLAs helped the NDA secure all five seats in the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. NDA had fielded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur and BJP's Shivesh Ram.

BJP Gains Amid Cross-Voting in Odisha

In Odisha, the BJP also gained influence over one additional seat in the Rajya Sabha by backing independent candidate Dilip Ray. The cross-voting from BJD and Congress in favour of Ray left the opposition only with one candidate's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP secured two comfortable seats. BJP candidates Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, BJD's Santrupt Mishra and independent candidate Dilip Ray will move to the Rajya Sabha.

NDA Celebrates 'Big Victory'

Earlier, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi deemed it a "big victory" for NDA, which he said displayed their unity and "fragmentation" of the Opposition. "This is a big victory for NDA. NDA is united, and the opposition is fragmented...they had no faith in their MLAs...the whole of Bihar is with NDA. NDA fought the election unitedly, and we won all five seats," Saraogi said

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won all five Rajya Sabha seats of the state and said that the party's victory has disappointed the opposition. Speaking to ANI after the result, Sinha said, "All five seats have been won by NDA...The NDA's victory has disappointed the opposition even more...All five NDA candidates have won in Bihar...Their people did not come to vote. These people (the opposition) make allegations when they lose."

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting was held for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar.