Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran slammed the ruling DMK over unfulfilled promises, dynastic politics, and a poor law and order situation, accusing CM MK Stalin of paving the way for his son Udhayanidhi to become the next Chief Minister.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over unfulfilled promises, dynastic politics and poor law and order in the state, ahead of next month's Assembly elections in the State.

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'DMK misleading people for election gains'

Addressing a press conference here, the state BJP president launched a stern attack against the allegedly ineffective schemes and policies by the DMK government, and accused the party of practising divergent politics for election gains. He further accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of setting the path for his son, the Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin, to become the next Cheif Minister.

"The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has announced more than 500 promises, but except for one or two, most of them have not been implemented. Instead, they are misleading the people and trying to divert public attention by making announcements and then facing elections again Former Chief Minister Kalaignar and, after him, our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with their family, are only trying to ensure that their family continues to rule. For that purpose, they are making various announcements and spreading misleading information. They are also making several promises, saying they will do this and that, only to ensure that the current Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin eventually becomes the Chief Minister," he said.

On Old Pension Scheme

He pointed out the government's promise to revive the Old Pension Scheme, questioning why it has not yet been implemented. He accused the DMK of ruling by money and power, adding that it will not bring the party success.

"Take the example of government employees. Five years ago, they promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme. But even after five years, it has not been implemented. Now they say it will be brought in next June. What guarantee is there that it will happen next June? If they could not implement it during the five years they were in power, how can people trust them now? Under the current system, government employees have to contribute 10% of their salary. But now, since it is an election year, they are trying to divert people's attention by announcing payments for summer holidays. However, the public has clearly understood this. People have seen through these tactics. They believe that they can rule only by using money power and administrative power. But that will certainly not succeed, and people will not believe them," he said.

BJP flags deteriorating law and order

Furthermore, the state BJP president criticised the increasing crime in the state, particularly drug abuse and crimes against women. Pointing out the lack of action on such cases by the DMK, he raised concerns over the future of youth and students in the state.

"Across Tamil Nadu, drugs like ganja and other narcotics are spreading everywhere. During this government's tenure alone, there have been about 1,977 murders. Among them, 361 victims were children. There have been shocking incidents, including a two-year-old child who suffered injuries, reportedly linked to drug abuse. Just two days ago, in Vilathikulam, a Class 12 girl was not only sexually assaulted but also brutally murdered and her body was cut into pieces. What has the police done? What has the Tamil Nadu Police done? What has the Thoothukudi District Superintendent of Police done? So far, no one has been identified or arrested," he said.

"From two-year-old children to 60-year-old women, sexual crimes are happening everywhere. Many of these crimes are linked to drugs such as ganja, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Authorities claim to have seized around two lakh kilograms of ganja, but if that much has been seized, imagine how much must still be in circulation. What will happen to the future of students? What will happen to the next generation? Is this government concerned about it or not? This government does not seem concerned about these issues. Instead, their only concern appears to be ensuring that their family continues to remain in power," he added.

Later, while speaking with media personnel, Nagendran asserted his support for the AIADMK-led NDA protest against the law and order situation in the state, calling the government "incapable." "The sitting government under the leadership of CM MK Stalin was in a very bad situation. There is no law and order situation... They are not capable of handling law and order. So we are going to protest against it...," he said.

Nagendran defends Rajnikanth, demands apology

Nagendran also condemned TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna for allegedly speaking ill of actor Rajnikanth and asked him to apologise. Calling Rajnikanth "emperor of cinema, towering figure in acting and a spiritual personality," the state BJP chief said that criticism against the actor is unforgivable.

"Aadhav Arjuna from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has criticised our respected Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth is not only the emperor of cinema and a towering figure in acting, but also a great spiritual personality. He is someone who transcends all races and languages and is admired as a great leader who loves everyone. In fact, he lives like a simple human being, almost like a saintly figure. Rajinikanth's fans will not accept or forgive the criticism made against him. I believe that Aadhav Arjuna should apologize to Rajinikanth," Nagendran said.

The developments come after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10. (ANI)