Initial findings of the police probe into the death of student Nayan Santani have revealed shocking lapses in response after he was stabbed outside his school.

The probe into the tragic death of Class 10 student Nayan Santani has revealed shocking lapses by school authorities, raising questions about negligence in the face of a life-and-death emergency. Investigators revealed that a violent altercation between Nayan and a junior student raged for nearly 40 minutes, ultimately leading to a brutal stabbing just outside the school gates.

Fatally injured, the 15-year-old stumbled back into the campus, desperately seeking help. But instead of rushing him to a hospital, the school staff allegedly left him untreated for almost half an hour. They are accused of summoning a water tanker to wash away bloodstains before even calling an ambulance.

On Friday, the city crime branch filed a case of criminal negligence against the principal and two teachers of Seventh Day Adventist School in Maninagar. Officials stated that their delay in providing timely medical aid directly led to Nayan's death. Police are now seeking court permission to move forward with the case.

Principal G Immanuel has gone into hiding, while investigators confirmed that at least 40 people have already been questioned. “The injured student was not given medical aid, nor was he rushed to the hospital in time. Instead of immediately calling an ambulance or informing parents, they prioritised cleaning the scene,” a senior crime branch officer said.

What medical report reveals

A postmortem conducted by eight doctors revealed that although the external wound was just 1.5 cm, it had pierced deep enough to rupture a vital abdominal artery and vein, causing nearly 2.5 litres of blood to flood his stomach.

Doctors conducted three-hour surgery to save him, but Nayan succumbed to hypovolemic shock from massive internal bleeding. The report also cited multiple perforations in his intestine and a rupture that fatally choked blood supply to crucial organs.