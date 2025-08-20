A 15-year-old Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a Class 8 boy in Ahmedabad, sparking violent protests at a private school. Police detained the accused minor and launched an investigation while securing the area.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a 15-year-old Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a Class 9 boy. The victim was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night but could not survive his injuries. The student belonged to the Sindhi community. After his death, a large number of community members gathered outside the school on Wednesday morning. The accused boy was from the Muslim community. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said the stabbing followed a quarrel between two students, after which the victim died. He confirmed that protesters vandalised the school but assured the situation is now under control. Police will also be deployed during the boy’s final rites this evening.

Dispute over non-veg food led to stabbing

Police have arrested the Class 9 student accused of stabbing, with proceedings underway under juvenile law. However, protesting parents are demanding action not only against the boy but also against the school principal and management, blaming institutional failure. Some parents allege the quarrel between the victim and the accused began over non-vegetarian food, sparking anger in the community, reports Zee News. They insisted that accountability must extend beyond the accused to school authorities for preventing such incidents.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said the accused was detained soon after the stabbing incident. He added that members of the victim’s family and the Sindhi community gathered outside the hospital, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police presence in the area. Rathore confirmed that an investigation is underway and assured that the situation remains under control.

"Two students entered into a quarrel and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done...The deceased child hailed from Sindhi community and the main accused is from Muslim community," he said.

Minister on Ahmedabad school stabbing

Gujarat Minister Praful Pansheriya expressed grief over the death of the student after being stabbed by another. He said, “At Seventh Day School of Ahmedabad, a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a Class 9 student. This is unfortunate. This is a red signal for civil society. Children have now fallen into crime. I express my sympathies to the bereaved family. DCP, all Police officials, Education Department officials have all reached there. Investiagtion is being done...Education Department will study this matter. The rise in crime against children is not good for civil society. This is condemnable...The perpetrator will be punished, he has been arrested. I appeal to the people to maintain peace...Keep children away from dangerous games and social media...Social media and crime related games impact children...”

Protest and violence at school

The tragic news sparked anger among parents, Hindu organisations, and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Protesters vandalised parts of the school and reportedly attacked staff members. Police had to deploy heavy force to control the crowd. Clashes were reported between protesters and police at the school premises. The accused 9th-grade student has been taken into custody. Officials confirmed that the case will be handled under juvenile laws.

Complaints against school management

Parents and community groups have filed complaints against the school principal and management, demanding accountability for the incident and better safety measures for students. Police are continuing their investigation into the case. The situation around the school remains tense, but security has been strengthened to prevent further violence.

Poonam, whose two daughters study in the school, alleged similar incidents in the school in the past two years. She said she complained to the school authorities regarding the incident but they didn't take any action. She alleged that boys speak indecent language in the school bus whereas knives and mobile phones are found in their bags.

"Two of my daughters' study in this school. This is not just today's incident. For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus. Girls are shown the middle finger; they are also molested. Knives and mobile phones are found in bags. A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing? I told the Administration to take action but they take it lightly and just call the parents, make the student apologise in writing and let them go...," Poonam told ANI.