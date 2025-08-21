Screenshots of chats between the accused in the murder of Class 10 student Nayan Satani and his friend have gone viral on social media, shedding light on the aftermath of the crime.

Screenshots of chats between the accused in the brutal murder of Class 10 student Nayan Satani in Ahmedabad and his friend have ignited a storm on social media, exposing chilling confessions in the aftermath of the crime. The alleged chats reveal the accused openly admitting to stabbing Nayan. When asked by his friend whether he had attacked the victim with a knife, the accused casually replied, “Haan to” (yes, so), even identifying the victim by name. In another shocking exchange, the accused allegedly wrote, “Are meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu” (he was saying who are you, what will you do).

His friend, horrified by the confession, abused him and rebuked him for attacking Nayan with a knife. Screenshots of these conversations have gone viral, with one exchange showing the friend urging him to erase the chats and go underground, saying, “Jo hua so hua” (whatever has happened, has happened).

Class 10 Student Stabbed to Death by Junior in Ahmedabad School

The horrific incident unfolded at a private school in Ahmedabad, where 15-year-old Nayan was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate after a heated altercation. Nayan succumbed to his grievous injuries late Tuesday night, triggering widespread outrage and violent protests on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said, “A Class 10 student stabbed his classmate at Seventh-Day Adventist School yesterday. The victim died during treatment in the night. Police have registered an FIR and detained the juvenile accused.”

Chaos erupted the next morning, as hundreds of angry parents, locals, and members of the Sindhi community stormed the school, demanding accountability from the administration. The agitation soon spiraled into violence, with mobs vandalising school buses, cars, and two-wheelers, and even assaulting staff.

The fury spilled into the streets, where protesters blocked traffic, staged sit-ins, and chanted slogans against the police and school authorities. The tragedy also acquired communal overtones after it surfaced that the accused belonged to a minority community while the victim was Sindhi, heightening tensions further.

A grieving relative voiced the anguish of the family: “We demand justice. We have lost our child today. Tomorrow it could be someone else’s kid. Unless strict action is taken, such incidents will keep happening.”

Meanwhile, police are also scrutinising parents’ explosive allegations that six to seven others may have assisted the accused and that the school administration attempted to erase evidence by calling in a water tanker to wash away bloodstains. “If involvement of other individuals is found, we will take strict action,” Singhal assured.