An Indian student in Dublin was attacked by teenagers in Fairview Park, suffering serious injuries. The incident follows a string of assaults on Indians in Ireland, sparking fear, official condemnation, and renewed calls for better safety measures.

In yet another violent incident targeting the Indian community in Ireland's capital, Dublin, a young Indian man was attacked by a group of teenagers in Fairview Park on Sunday evening. The victim, who did not wish to be named, told Irish news outlet The Journal that the assault took place around 5:30 pm when he was walking home. One of the attackers, riding an electric scooter, kicked him in the stomach. As he tried to walk away, two others joined in and began hitting him.

Brutal assault and injuries

The man told The Journal that he fell to the ground while trying to escape and the group continued to kick and punch him. One of them then took his metal water bottle and struck him above the eye, causing a deep cut and heavy bleeding. Bystanders witnessed the incident but did not intervene. Two teenage boys eventually stepped in to help and called the police. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he received eight stitches for his injury.

Victim plans to return to India

The attack has left the man and many of his friends in the Indian community fearful. "Many are now scared to go outside," he said, adding that some are planning to leave Ireland altogether. He has already arranged his own return to India in the coming days. His parents, deeply worried for his safety, urged him to come home. He has requested his university to allow him to finish his thesis online. The victim expressed disappointment with the Indian Embassy in Dublin. He said his brother contacted the Embassy on Sunday after the attack, and the following day officials asked for a detailed email about the incident. However, he claimed there had been no follow-up since.

Growing number of incidents

This case is the latest in a series of violent attacks on Indians in Ireland. Other recent incidents include a man being stripped and beaten after a false accusation in Tallaght, a man assaulted while returning from a friend’s home, and an attack on a six-year-old girl in Waterford. The Indian Embassy has warned citizens to 'take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours.'

Official response in Ireland

On Tuesday, Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as 'despicable'. He thanked the Indian community for its contribution to Irish society, calling it a source of enrichment and generosity.

“Their presence, their work, their culture have been a source of enrichment to our shared life,” he said. “The recent attacks damage and corrode the most fundamental instincts of Irishness: hospitality, friendship, and care for others.”

Ireland's Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy also met members of the Indian community this week to discuss safety concerns. Gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed that the Fairview Park assault is under investigation.