A woman allegedly bit off a grocery shop owner’s ear after being asked to settle pending payments in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area, police said.

A woman allegedly bit off a grocery shop owner’s ear after being asked to settle pending payments in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area, police said. The 23-year-old complainant, a resident of Fatehwadi, approached police on Thursday. According to her complaint, she was at her grocery shop in Makarba’s Chhipa Nagar area with her father around 3:30 pm when a neighbouring couple arrived to purchase items.

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During the interaction, the complainant reportedly asked the man to clear outstanding dues for goods previously taken on credit. Instead, he allegedly demanded more groceries on credit. When the shop owner and her father refused to extend further credit without payment, tensions escalated.

The complainant alleged that the couple turned aggressive, assaulting her and hurling abuses. “When I asked him not to use filthy language, his wife suddenly became enraged and bit my right ear,” the complainant said.

The attack left her bleeding profusely, drawing the attention of bystanders who immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service. “I was taken to Sola Civil Hospital, where stitches were given on my right ear,” she said.

A day after the incident, the woman, accompanied by her mother, filed a formal complaint at the Sarkhej police station, seeking strict action against the accused couple. Police confirmed that an investigation is underway.