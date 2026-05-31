Rashid Khan is a world-renowned spin bowler whose journey extends beyond cricket. With an estimated net worth of around $4 million, his income comes from international matches, IPL contracts, franchise leagues, and endorsements. He also runs RK19 clothing and actively supports charity through his foundation.

Rashid Khan is one of the most influential modern spin bowlers in world cricket. His journey goes far beyond wickets and match-winning spells. He has built a career that includes global franchise cricket, business ventures, philanthropy and a grounded personal life.

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Estimated Net Worth and Total Earnings

Rashid Khan’s estimated net worth is around $4 million (approximately ₹30 crore as of 2024). His income comes from international cricket, T20 leagues, endorsements and business activities. Cricket remains his main source of earnings, but franchise leagues and brand associations have significantly increased his financial growth over the years.

IPL Salary and Franchise Cricket Success

Rashid’s earnings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are a major part of his income. He began his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he quickly became one of the most dangerous T20 bowlers. He later joined Gujarat Titans in 2022 with a contract worth ₹15 crore per season, which has remained consistent in later seasons. Overall, his IPL earnings are estimated at over ₹85 crore, making him one of the highest earning Afghan cricketers in franchise cricket. Afghanistan Cricket Board Salary Apart from the IPL, Rashid also earns a central contract salary from the Afghanistan Cricket Board. This is estimated at around ₹72.82 lakh per year, placing him among the top paid players in the national team setup.

Business Venture

RK19 Clothing Brand Rashid has also built a business identity through his clothing and lifestyle brand RK19. The brand operates as an online store and reflects his global popularity. A key highlight of this venture is that 5 percent of profits are donated to the Rashid Khan Foundation, linking his business directly with charity work. The Rashid Khan Foundation He founded the Rashid Khan Foundation in 2018 to support education and healthcare for orphans and underprivileged children in Afghanistan. The foundation is actively involved in charitable initiatives and represents his long term commitment to giving back to society.

Lifestyle, Home and Family

Despite international fame, Rashid maintains a simple and family oriented lifestyle. He owns a home in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, where he lives with his siblings. He experienced personal tragedy early in life after losing both parents, which deeply shaped his outlook and determination.

Luxury Cars and Philanthropy

Rashid owns luxury cars such as the Land Rover Vogue and Toyota Fortuner. However, he is also known for his generosity. In 2020, he auctioned a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to raise funds for Australian bushfire victims, showing his commitment to humanitarian causes.

Security Challenges in Afghanistan

Rashid has spoken about the security situation in Afghanistan, mentioning that he often requires a bulletproof vehicle for travel within the country. He explained that this is a safety measure due to unpredictable conditions, which restricts his freedom of movement.

Global Cricket Career

Rashid Khan has become one of the most in demand T20 players globally. He has played in several major leagues including:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Big Bash League (BBL)

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Hundred (UK)

ILT20 (UAE)

SA20 (South Africa)

His performances across leagues have made him a global cricketing star.

Rashid Khan’s journey shows more than sporting success. It reflects discipline, resilience and growth across multiple fields. From a young Afghan cricketer to a global sports icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist, his story continues to inspire millions worldwide.