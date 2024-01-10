Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, SP leader stirs controversy; justifies firing on Karsevaks in Ayodhya -WATCH

The Ayodhya firing incident unfolded when the Uttar Pradesh police resorted to firing on civilians during two separate instances on October 30 and November 2, 1990, amidst the Ram Rath Yatra.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has sparked controversy in the lead-up to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Maurya made contentious remarks, denouncing the "Kar Sevaks" as anarchist elements and defending the former Uttar Pradesh (UP) government's decision to authorize the firing on them.

Expressing his stance, Maurya justified the UP government's actions during the 1990 Ram Rath Yatra, a procession that culminated in Ayodhya. He claimed that the arrival of these individuals in Ayodhya, gathering without administrative orders, necessitated the government's intervention. He asserted, "The government acted to protect the constitution and uphold the law by issuing shoot-at-sight orders."

Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde meets Naga Sadhu in Bellary, fuels Lok Sabha ticket rumors

The Ayodhya firing incident unfolded when the Uttar Pradesh police resorted to firing on civilians during two separate instances on October 30 and November 2, 1990, amidst the Ram Rath Yatra.

Primarily comprising volunteers, known as Kar Sevaks, the individuals had congregated near the Ram Janmabhoomi site advocating for the reconstruction of the Ram temple. Numerous reports suggest that approximately 50 people lost their lives in the consequential open firing.

Maurya's comments have stirred debate and drawn reactions from various quarters. The incident remains a sensitive and contentious chapter in the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which has held significant cultural and political significance in India.

'Making impossible possible': Mukesh Ambani on meaning of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to friends worldwide -WATCH

As the nation approaches the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Maurya's statements have reignited discussions and debates about the historical events surrounding the movement and the decisions taken by authorities during that tumultuous period.