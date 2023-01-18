Ahead of Assembly election 2023, BRS picks Telangana's Khammam as launch pad for national goal

Today, it has become the political nerve centre with major political parties holding rallies. The BRS, then TRS, could win only a single Assembly seat (2018) out of 10 in united Khammam district.

Telamngana's ruling BRS has chosen Khammam town that is bordering Andhra Pradesh to build a significant electoral presence in the neighbouring Telugu State, as part of its goal to emerge as a national political force.

Once considered a stronghold of Communists and later the Congress, Khammam is a sleepy town, about 200 km from the state capital.

Today, it has become the political nerve centre with major political parties holding rallies. The BRS, then TRS, could win only a single Assembly seat (2018) out of 10 in united Khammam district.

As many as 6 Congress MLAs, and 2 TDP legislators switched over to BRS. Apparently, the ruling party is working towards building its base here, which would come in handy to take forward the work in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

On December 22, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a public meeting here seeking a fillip to the party's revival in the state. YSRCP founder and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila also announced that she would contest from Palair constituency in Khammam district during the next assembly polls.

The ruling BTS's first public meeting at Khammam town today would see the participation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI's D Raja.

The BRS leadership is pulling out all stops to ensure massive turnout at the public meeting to make it a landmark event. According to political analysts Khammam, being the bordering district with Andhra Pradesh, public mobilisation from the neighbouring state would be easier.

Also, a chunk of the Khammam electorate are natives of Andhra Pradesh which could have prompted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leadership to organize a meeting in the town, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)