47-year-old UP BJP leader elopes with SP leader's daughter; gets expelled

The BJP leader has been identified as Ashish Shukla, who is already married and has two children. The expelled BJP leader is a father to a 21-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are in bitter rivalry in Uttar Pradesh, a 47-year-old BJP leader reportedly eloped with the 26-year-old daughter of a Samajwadi Party leader in Hardoi district.

It is reportedly said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and after the incident came to light, BJP has expelled him for allegedly 'indulging in anti-party activities'.

Also read: Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

The BJP leader has been identified as Ashish Shukla, who is already married and has two children. The expelled BJP leader is a father to a 21-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

According to reports, the girl's family fixed her marriage against her will. However, the SP leader's daughter was already in an affair with Shukla. They finally decided to elope to avoid her marriage.

Speaking to reporters, BJP's Hardoi district media in-charge Gangesh Pathak said that Ashish Shukla was the party's city general secretary.

Also read: Assembly elections 2023: 60 polling stations in Meghalaya to be managed by young staff; key highlights

"Ashish was removed from the post and his primary membership was cancelled due to laxity in work and conduct against the party's policy. Shukla is no longer involved with the party. The police have complete authority to take action against him," Gangesh Pathak said.

The matter is now being thoroughly investigated.