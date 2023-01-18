Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    47-year-old UP BJP leader elopes with SP leader's daughter; gets expelled

    The BJP leader has been identified as Ashish Shukla, who is already married and has two children. The expelled BJP leader is a father to a 21-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

    47-year-old UP BJP leader elopes with SP leader's daughter; gets expelled AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are in bitter rivalry in Uttar Pradesh, a 47-year-old BJP leader reportedly eloped with the 26-year-old daughter of a Samajwadi Party leader in Hardoi district.

    It is reportedly said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and after the incident came to light, BJP has expelled him for allegedly 'indulging in anti-party activities'.

    Also read: Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

    The BJP leader has been identified as Ashish Shukla, who is already married and has two children. The expelled BJP leader is a father to a 21-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

    According to reports, the girl's family fixed her marriage against her will. However, the SP leader's daughter was already in an affair with Shukla. They finally decided to elope to avoid her marriage.

    Speaking to reporters, BJP's Hardoi district media in-charge Gangesh Pathak said that Ashish Shukla was the party's city general secretary.

    Also read: Assembly elections 2023: 60 polling stations in Meghalaya to be managed by young staff; key highlights

    "Ashish was removed from the post and his primary membership was cancelled due to laxity in work and conduct against the party's policy. Shukla is no longer involved with the party. The police have complete authority to take action against him," Gangesh Pathak said.

    The matter is now being thoroughly investigated.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yamuna pollution: Delhi plans to treat all sewage generated in city by year-end - adt

    Yamuna pollution: Delhi plans to treat all sewage generated in city by year-end

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress AJR

    Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

    Election Commission announces schedule for Tripura Meghalaya Nagaland elections Details here gcw

    Tripura to vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27; counting of votes on March 2

    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    Recent Stories

    Yamuna pollution: Delhi plans to treat all sewage generated in city by year-end - adt

    Yamuna pollution: Delhi plans to treat all sewage generated in city by year-end

    Jennifer Lopez HOT pictures: At 53, actress flaunts her incredible bod in SEXY black bodysuit for JLo Beauty RBA

    Jennifer Lopez HOT pictures: At 53, actress flaunts her incredible bod in SEXY black bodysuit for JLo Beauty

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top against New Zealand, Twitter thrilled-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top, Twitter thrilled

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28 Check out expected price features other details gcw

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28; Check out expected price, features, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon