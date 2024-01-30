Agra: Woman seeks divorce after mother-in-law's unauthorized make-up use sparks dispute

In Agra, a woman is pursuing a divorce from her husband due to her mother-in-law's unauthorized use of her make-up. The woman claims that her husband expelled her and her sister from their home following a disagreement regarding her mother-in-law's unapproved use of her cosmetics.

In a peculiar turn of events, a seemingly innocuous disagreement over make-up has sparked a marital crisis in Agra, as a young woman seeks divorce from her husband, citing her mother-in-law's unauthorized use of her cosmetics as the catalyst for the rift. The unfolding drama began when a woman, hailing from Malpura, entered into matrimony with one of two brothers eight months ago, hoping to embark on a journey of marital bliss. Little did she anticipate that her make-up kit would become the epicenter of contention within her new household.

Trouble brewed when the woman discovered that her mother-in-law had been clandestinely indulging in her cosmetic treasures without seeking prior consent. Perturbed by the infringement of her personal space and belongings, the woman confronted her mother-in-law, igniting a verbal altercation that reverberated through the household walls.

Expressing her dismay, the woman lamented that her mother-in-law's unsanctioned make-up endeavors often left her bereft of her essential beauty tools, especially when she needed to attend social events. What started as a trivial dispute soon snowballed into a full-blown family feud, culminating in the woman and her sister being ejected from their marital abode by her aggrieved husband.

For two months, the sisters sought solace in the familiarity of their maternal home, nursing wounds both physical and emotional, while the rift within the family deepened.

The tale took an unexpected turn when the embattled woman decided to seek redressal at the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra, a Family Counselling Centre, under the purview of the Agra police. Amit Gaur, a counselor at the center, recounted the woman's ordeal, highlighting her resolve to pursue divorce on grounds extending beyond the make-up debacle.

According to Gaur, the woman's grievances transcended the cosmetic realm, encompassing allegations of domestic abuse and spousal negligence. She claimed that her husband, swayed by maternal influence, turned a deaf ear to her pleas, exacerbating her sense of isolation and distress.

In a bid to mediate the escalating discord, the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra summoned both the woman and her mother-in-law for counseling, hoping to salvage the fractured familial ties and explore avenues for reconciliation. However, the woman remained steadfast in her resolve, underscoring the irreparable schism that had come to define her marital landscape.