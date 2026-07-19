An Agra family has initiated an extraordinary city-wide hunt for their missing pet parrot, Mau, offering a Rs 50,000 reward for its safe return. The family, who rescued the injured bird a year ago, has put up posters across the city in a desperate attempt to find their beloved pet.

An extraordinary hunt for their missing pet parrot was started by a family in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They even offered a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who returned the bird safely or gave reliable information on its whereabouts. The missing parrot, named 'Mau', belongs to the family of income tax advocate Sunil Kumar Singh. The family has up big flex posters with Mau's picture and a statement offering a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to the bird's safe return at Bodla Chauraha and other locations across the city in an attempt to locate the bird.

Sunil Kumar Singh claims that the family's relationship with Mau started on March 15, 2025, when they saw the wounded parrot, which had presumably fallen from a tree, lying on a road close to the Mental Hospital area.

Despite receiving therapy, the bird's wings did not entirely heal. The family brought Mau home and took care of it until it became a beloved member of the family, rather than abandoning it. Despite keeping the bird at home, the family never confined it to a cage. Mau was allowed to move throughout the house and frequently went from room to room with family members. But the parrot abruptly took off for Sector 4 of the Awas Vikas Colony on July 13 at approximately 4:30 p.m., and it hasn't been seen since.

The family emphasises Mau's characteristic black markings on its wings and beak to make it easier for people to recognise the bird in the event that it is spotted. Since then, locals in Agra have shared the missing posters on social media, expanding the hunt beyond the city's streets.

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Speaking about the loss, Sunil Kumar Singh said Mau was much more than a pet and that the house had felt empty ever since it disappeared. He recalled that the parrot had learnt the names of family members and would even greet visitors by seemingly introducing them.

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The family has appealed to anyone who spots Mau or has reliable information to get in touch, reiterating that the promised Rs 50,000 reward will be given to the person who helps bring the beloved parrot home safely.