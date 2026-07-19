J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch after incessant rains and flash floods caused loss of lives and property damage. He has directed immediate assistance for affected families as rescue operations are underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts following incessant rains and flash floods that have caused loss of lives and significant damage to property. The Lieutenant Governor expressed deep grief over the casualties and directed the administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

LG Reviews Situation, Orders Aid

Taking to X, LG Manoj Sinha stated, "I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods." Highlighting the ongoing rescue operations, the LG stated that multiple agencies are working in coordination to assist those stranded. "In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritising immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates," he added.

The LG expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity, particularly in the Haveli and Surankote areas of Poonch and parts of Rajouri. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Rajouri and Poonch's Haveli and Surankote areas. My heart goes out to the grieving families. The heavy rains have also damaged several homes across Rajouri and Poonch. I have directed officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families in both districts and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation," the LG said.

Flood-like Situation in Rajouri

Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation across the Rajouri district. Water has inundated several low-lying areas, causing disruption to normal life and raising concerns among residents. The District Administration has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams, and flood-prone areas. Residents living near riverbanks have been advised to remain alert as the water level continues to rise.

Relief Centre Established

In response to the flash floods and heavy rainfall causing havoc in the region, the District Administration of Rajouri has established a Relief and Rehabilitation Centre to provide safe shelter to displaced residents. The centre has been set up at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS), Rajouri.

According to an official statement by the District Administration on X, residents whose houses have been damaged or inundated by water are encouraged to move to the facility. "District Adm. Rajouri has established a Relief & Rehabilitation Centre at Govt. Boys HSS, Rajouri. Residents of Rajouri Town whose houses have been damaged or choked with water may shift to the centre for safe shelter," the administration stated. (ANI)