SP leader ST Hasan alleged the Centre aims to split Opposition votes with the Delimitation Bill to retain power. He also questioned the delay in the SIT report on the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case, expressing suspicion of tampering.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan on Sunday alleged that the Centre was seeking to split Opposition votes through the proposed Delimitation Bill to retain power. He claimed that the government would use every possible means to achieve its political objectives. Speaking to ANI, Hasan said that the delimitation process was politically motivated and aimed at benefiting the ruling dispensation.

"This government will strive to achieve its objectives by hook or by crook, splitting opposition votes through the delimitation process and will ultimately secure power by employing every tactic," Hasan said.

Hasan on Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft Probe

Reacting to the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case, the Samajwadi Party leader also questioned the delay in filing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. He said the report had already been prepared and expressed suspicion over the delay in its submission despite the Supreme Court seeking it.

"The SIT has already prepared its report, so why isn't it being filed? This raises the suspicion that the report prepared by the SIT has been tampered with in some way. Now that the Supreme Court has asked for it, why are they taking so much time? They should simply submit the report that has already been prepared," Hasan said.

SIT Probe Reveals Lapses, Recoveries

His remarks come amid the alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ayodhya Ram temple, with the matter also under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, a SIT is probing the Ram Mandir donation row and has stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.

The preliminary report points to lapses and says there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible.

The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026.

The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case. (ANI)