Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleged his 'illegal detention' at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She accused the hospital of misrepresenting his potassium levels and has moved the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer.

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI):

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Sunday said she had "lost faith" in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, alleging that it omitted the potassium level of 2.9 from its public health bulletin despite informing the family earlier that it had fallen to that level. She claimed that an independent laboratory test showed Wangchuk's potassium level at 3.5. She also questioned the heavy police deployment at the hospital, saying that it is not medical care, but "illegal detention". She claimed that the authorities had refused to allow Wangchuk to be shifted to a private hospital of the family's choice despite repeated requests.

Angmo alleges discrepancies in medical reports

In a post on X, Angmo questioned the hospital's handling of Wangchuk's medical condition, alleging discrepancies in the reporting of his potassium levels. "I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital. The hospital told us Sonam Wangchuk's potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to 'decreasing potassium levels'. An independent laboratory test reported 3.5, well within the normal range," she said.

She further alleged that the hospital had refused to discharge Wangchuk or permit his transfer to a private healthcare facility. "Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice. With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention," Angmo alleged.

Family moves High Court seeking intervention

Claiming that Wangchuk's family was being prevented from choosing his course of treatment, Angmo said she had approached the Delhi High Court seeking urgent intervention. "If anything happens to Sonam, the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility. I have therefore moved the High Court and sought an urgent hearing today, praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further. No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," she said.

Hospital says Wangchuk is stable, requires supervision

This comes after the Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk is currently in a stable condition, though he continues to require "round-the-clock medical supervision" due to the physiological effects of his prolonged hunger strike.

Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to a hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the High Court, after his ongoing hunger strike entered Day 21 on July 18. "Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin stated.

The hospital said doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, have jointly assessed that sustained medical intervention and continuous clinical monitoring are necessary despite his stable condition. "The treating teams of doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition. Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical status, including his blood parameters, is being continuously monitored," the bulletin added.

Health Ministry's statement

In a statement on Wangchuk's health, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said his family had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention, despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert. The Ministry said Wangchuk continued to remain under close medical observation while efforts were being made to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.

Details of writ petition

Leaders from several opposition parties had met Wangchuk at the protest site and, while supporting his demands, had urged him to break his hunger strike. Angmo has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for his immediate discharge from Safdarjung Hospital and transfer to a hospital of the family's choice, alleging that his continued stay at the government hospital amounts to "illegal and unconstitutional confinement" under the guise of medical treatment.

In the writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, Angmo has sought a declaration that Wangchuk's continued confinement at Safdarjung Hospital is illegal and violative of his fundamental rights. She has also sought unrestricted access to him for his family, legal counsel and doctors who had been monitoring his health during his hunger strike, besides a direction to the authorities to hand over his complete medical records and permit an independent medical examination.

The plea alleges that Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 at Jantar Mantar in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, was forcibly removed from the protest site on July 18 and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital without his consent or prior notice to his family. (ANI)