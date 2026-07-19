A couple from Noida was rescued with minor injuries after their car fell into a 50-metre gorge in Nainital. The SDRF conducted the rescue. In a separate incident in Rudraprayag, two people died after their truck plunged 100 metres into a gorge.

Noida Couple Rescued in Nainital

Two people were injured after a car skidded off the Bhowali-Ramgarh road in Uttarakhand's Nainital district and plunged nearly 50 metres into a gorge, prompting a rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said. The accident occurred near Kulati Bend, where the vehicle lost control and fell into a deep ravine, leaving the occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

On receiving information from the Nainital District Disaster Control Room, an SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni rushed to the spot with rescue equipment and launched an operation.

According to the SDRF, the team found the vehicle nearly 50 metres below the road. The occupants, Kharesh Duggal and his wife Ritu Duggal, residents of Noida, had sustained minor injuries. The rescue team safely extricated both passengers from the gorge, administered first aid at the site and shifted them to Bhowali Hospital for further treatment.

Fatal Truck Accident in Rudraprayag

Earlier this week, in a separate incident, two people were killed after a truck plunged nearly 100 metres into a gorge on the Tarsali-Phata road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, triggering a joint rescue operation by the SDRF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district police and fire services.

According to the SDRF, the Rudraprayag District Control Room received information late on Thursday night about the accident near Tarsali in the Phata area. An SDRF team from Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, was immediately dispatched with specialised rescue equipment.

Acting swiftly on the alert, an SDRF rescue team from Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, was dispatched to the spot with the necessary rescue equipment, a statement read.

The SDRF, NDRF, district police and fire services carried out a joint rescue operation. Using rope rescue techniques, the SDRF team descended approximately 100 metres into the gorge to reach the wrecked truck, the SDRF said.

The rescue team found two unconscious persons near the vehicle and evacuated them using a hardboard stretcher before handing them over to the 108 ambulance service. Following medical examination, doctors declared both individuals dead, the SDRF added. (ANI)