Congress launched its 2027 Punjab election campaign, attacking AAP and BJP. AICC's Bhupesh Baghel warned against internal 'sleeper cells' and slammed the AAP govt on law & order. PCC chief Raja Warring also issued strong warnings to dissidents.

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Launching an aggressive campaign ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress on Tuesday sharpened its attack on both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, while also warning of action against "sleeper cells" within its own ranks.

Congress to fight 'sleeper cells' within

Addressing the 'Harr Booth, Congress Mazboot' programmes in Fazilka and Ferozepur, AICC General Secretary and Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel declared that the Congress was fighting a "multi-cornered battle" not only against political rivals but also against those within the party allegedly working for opponents. "We have to identify and fight the sleeper cells inside the Congress. A strong organisation at the booth level is the key to victory," Baghel said, crediting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for declaring 2026 as the year of organisational strengthening.

He praised the Punjab Congress for appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the state, claiming no other party had achieved such grassroots mobilisation. Projecting Punjab as the launchpad for the Congress' national resurgence, Baghel expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state and that "the wheel of Congress' victory across the country will begin rolling from Punjab."

Baghel targets AAP govt, BJP-led Centre

Taking direct aim at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Baghel alleged that Punjab had witnessed a complete collapse of law and order, claiming gangster violence, extortion and multiple mafias including sand, land and mining mafias had flourished under its rule. "Ransom calls have become the new normal. Those who refuse to pay are being killed in broad daylight," he alleged, accusing the government of targeting Congress workers through false FIRs, intimidation and political vendetta.

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP-led Centre over inflation, unemployment and alleged failures in conducting competitive examinations. Referring to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Baghel congratulated the country's "Gen Z" for forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "bow before the youth," and claimed the next resignation should be that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At Ferozepur, Baghel asserted that only the Congress could provide Punjab with a stable government capable of ensuring peace, security and economic revival. After touring ten districts, he said, he was convinced that voters were determined to remove the AAP government from power.

Raja Warring attacks former leaders, warns dissidents

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring matched Baghel's aggressive tone, launching personal attacks on former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, now with the BJP, accusing him of betraying the Congress during the 2022 Assembly elections. Warring alleged that Jakhar had worked in tacit understanding with the BJP despite heading the Congress campaign committee and criticised his remarks suggesting there was no place for Hindus in the Congress. He countered that the Congress represented people of every caste, religion and community.

The PCC chief also took a swipe at Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying he had received everything from the Congress but "stands nowhere today" after joining the BJP.

In one of the strongest organisational warnings issued by the Punjab Congress leadership, Warring declared that no party ticket would be given to anyone found operating as part of "sleeper cells." "While the high command will decide the candidates, I will ensure that no person working against the party gets a ticket. Loyalty to the Congress is non-negotiable," he asserted.

Sending a subtle message to critics within and outside the party, Warring also played late singer Sidhu Moosewala's popular track 295, drawing loud cheers from party workers.

Warring slams AAP govt on debt, employee welfare

Warring further accused the Bhagwant Mann government of pushing Punjab deeper into debt, drugs and unemployment while failing to attract investment despite its promises. He claimed Punjab had slipped to the 12th position in attracting investments and alleged that young Punjabis were being forced to sell land and migrate abroad, only to face deportation.

He also accused the state government of ignoring employees' welfare, alleging that despite High Court directions, the government had failed to release Dearness Allowance (DA) dues while spending heavily on advertisements in other states.

Backing government employees, Warring said the Congress would fight "from the streets to Parliament" for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and payment of DA. He issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Mann government to comply with the High Court's directions, warning that the party would launch a statewide agitation if the dues were not cleared.

The twin rallies underscored the Congress' strategy of combining organisational consolidation with aggressive attacks on both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP at the Centre, while simultaneously sending a clear signal of zero tolerance for internal dissent as the battle for the 2027 Assembly elections gathers momentum. (ANI)