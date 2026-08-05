West Bengal BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, held key meetings in Delhi with Sunil Bansal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Adhikari also met former TMC MPs amid a major political shift where 20 TMC MPs reportedly joined NCPI to support the NDA.

West Bengal BJP leadership, including state chief Samik Bhattacharya and CM Suvendu Adhikari, engaged in a crucial consultative and courtesy meeting with party National General Secretary Sunil Bansal in the national capital.

Adhikari's Meetings in Delhi

On the other hand, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament and discussed issues concerning tea garden workers and workers in the textile sector. Speaking about the meeting, Adhikari said, "We discussed two specific areas, and she also expressed interest. One was for tea garden workers, and the other was for workers in textiles. We had a very good conversation."

He further said, "Regarding the meeting with NCPI, you can count. If there is more need, we will also meet them. This is just the first glimpse; there is still a lot left."

Meets Former TMC Colleagues

Adhikari also met former Trinamool Congress MPs at Banga Bhawan in Delhi amid heightened political activity in the state. Adhikari left Banga Bhawan after the meeting, while BJP leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was also present, described his visit as a "courtesy call". "It was a courtesy call; I only came to see him," Roy said.

Major Political Churn in West Bengal

The meeting comes amid a major political churn in West Bengal, following the reported exit of 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs and their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extending support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The political manoeuvre, aimed at navigating provisions of the anti-defection law, has altered the political equations surrounding the TMC in Parliament.

Recently, the developments have also triggered speculation over the unity of the NCPI, after three of its leaders -- Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan -- skipped the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting last Tuesday. The NCPI has sought to dismiss speculation of a rift, while TMC leaders have claimed that the three MPs do not wish to join the BJP-led NDA. (ANI)