SIAM clarifies that media reports on fuel quality were based on routine technical discussions. Stating that the quoted numbers need authentication, it has withdrawn its earlier communication and assured there is no cause for consumer concern.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has taken note of certain media reports that have cited excerpts from a SIAM communication, with specific and selective focus on chloride and sulphur content in fuel. In an official statement, SIAM has clarified the matter and placed it "in its correct context for the benefit of the public and all stakeholders."

According to the press release from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), fuel quality testing under the prevailing regulatory framework is a rigorous and comprehensive process, covering more than 150 parameters and is undertaken by OMCs.

SIAM Clarifies Context of Communication

SIAM said that its communication in question was part of routine and ongoing technical deliberations that take place between various stakeholders, including industry bodies, oil marketing companies, auto OEMs and testing agencies, the release said.

"Some numbers quoted in the communication need authentication through collection of elaborate data from various regions across the country followed by a comprehensive consultation with our member OEMs," the official statement read.

Regulatory Measures in Place

The release further stated that MoPNG has also instituted 3ppm guidelines for chloride/sulphur as a precautionary measure for all ethanol being blended into the petrol supply chain. "All of these steps fully meet the needs of the automobile industry. Further, we understand from OMCs that checks have been instituted, including water ingress testing about 8-12 times a day in over 87,000 outlets & after each instance of rain near petrol pumps", the release said.

No Cause for Concern, Communication Withdrawn

SIAM would like to reassure consumers and the general public that the automobile industry has always been fully supportive of this initiative of the Government of India on E20, which is important from an energy security perspective.

According to the press release, there is no cause for concern arising from the matter reported, as these issues have been routinely addressed over the past several decades between the Auto Industry and OMCs. The referred numbers reported in the Media need authentication as mentioned above, and therefore SIAM is withdrawing its earlier communication.

SIAM requests the media and other stakeholders to consider the above aspects in any further reporting on this subject, the release stated. (ANI)