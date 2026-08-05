BJP leader and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh was acquitted by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case by women wrestlers. Singh hailed the verdict, thanking the judicial process for his 'honourable' exoneration of the charges.

Brij Bhushan Singh Welcomes 'Honourable' Acquittal

Expressing deep appreciation for the country's legal framework, BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh welcomed his complete exoneration by the Rouse Avenue Court regarding the accusations brought against him in 2023 by various women wrestlers. The BJP leader praised the fairness of the legal framework, saying the judiciary used the word 'honour' and completely acquitted him.

Reflecting on the significance of the judicial verdict and the court's mention of his dignity, he said, "Yesterday, the judiciary used the word 'honour' and completely acquitted me of the charges levelled on January 18, 2023. We thank the judicial process for this," he said.

On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and then WFI secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case. This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

Case Background and Investigation

Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court.

On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar concluded their arguements on June 30.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers. Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)