After train engine parts, thieves in Bihar steal mobile tower in Patna

Thieves are getting bolder by the day in Bihar. Even as the theft of spare parts of a Railway engine from a yard is still making headlines across the country, another crime is now posing serious question marks about the law and order situation in the state.

Reports have emerged that thieves have now stolen a mobile tower in the state capital Patna. Local sources claimed that the person over whose house the mobile tower stood asked the thieves why it was being dismantled. The thieves reportedly told him that they were employees of the company that owned the tower. Following this, they dismantled the tower, loaded the material in a truck and left the spot.

The incident was reported from the Yarpur Rajputana area of ​​Gardnibagh police station in Patna. According to police, the estimated value of the tower is around Rs 19 lakh.

The complaint filed in the Gardnibagh police station notes that the crime was carried out by a gang of around 25 thieves who came armed with tools and gas cutters. A manhunt is on to trace the thieves. The theft was detected on Saturday when company officials arrived to inspect the tower they though were malfunctioning.

Meanwhile, seven people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the theft of Railway engine parts from a yard in Bihar. The police claimed that they had recovered 95 per cent of the stolen items.

To recall, "petty thieves" from near the yard in Barauni reportedly sneaked through the decrepit boundary wall's cracks. The matter came to light during a joint search operation carried out by the Railway Protection Force, state police and the GRP at a scrap godown at Muzaffarpur. Gunny sacks full of the stolen spare parts were recovered.

Police claimed that the thieves used to steal parts and eventually decamped with parts of the engine that had been brought in for repairs.

