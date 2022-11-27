Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I hugged her and killed her': Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her

    Rahul feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action. The worry of pressure from lenders didn't let him rest and he killed the little girl before attempting suicide.

    I hugged her and killed her Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, Rahul Parmar, a Gujarati man living in Bengaluru, and working as an engineer, decided to end his own 2-year-old daughter's life as he had no money to feed her. It is reportedly said that the man had lost his job and also suffered a huge financial loss in the Bitcoin trade.

    Rahul had also mortgaged his wife's ornaments to pay off his debt and allegedly lied to his spouse that he was robbed. Being caught in a vicious cycle of debt, Rahul allegedly decided to kill his own daughter and take his own life as well.

    Also read: 'BJP is a video making company': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's leaked jail video

    According to reports, Rahul drove around the city with suicidal thoughts with his daughter in the backseat. The baby got cranky as she had not eaten anything and started crying. Rahul decided to grab some biscuits from a nearby shop to feed her and at that moment he decided to commit this crime.

    He feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action. The worry of pressure from lenders didn't let him rest and he killed the little girl before attempting suicide.

    Also read: Shashi Tharoor's Kerala tour gets AICC nod but conditions apply

    "She started crying and I didn't have any money left with me. A worse situation awaited me if I returned home. I just hugged her tight and killed her. My helplessness to buy her food made me take the decision. I jumped into the lake with her to kill myself, but didn't drown," he told the police.

    Rahul was arrested for murdering his daughter Jiya and he confessed his crime to the police during interrogation. He was also taken to the crime scene where he shared the details of the event which unfolded on a fateful day.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP is a video making company Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jains leaked jail video AJR

    'BJP is a video making company': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's leaked jail video

    Shashi Tharoor's Kerala tour gets AICC nod but conditions apply

    Shashi Tharoor's Kerala tour gets AICC nod but conditions apply

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

    Housekeeping in jail? Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges AJR

    Housekeeping in jail? AAP leader Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges

    Recent Stories

    How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    BJP is a video making company Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jains leaked jail video AJR

    'BJP is a video making company': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's leaked jail video

    What is premature birth? Do some women have a higher risk of giving birth prematurely? RBA

    What is premature birth? Do some women have a higher risk of giving birth prematurely?

    How to reach out to people feeling suicidal: Know these points

    How to reach out to people feeling suicidal: Know these points

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon