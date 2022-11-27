'I hugged her and killed her': Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her

Rahul feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action. The worry of pressure from lenders didn't let him rest and he killed the little girl before attempting suicide.

In a tragic incident, Rahul Parmar, a Gujarati man living in Bengaluru, and working as an engineer, decided to end his own 2-year-old daughter's life as he had no money to feed her. It is reportedly said that the man had lost his job and also suffered a huge financial loss in the Bitcoin trade.

Rahul had also mortgaged his wife's ornaments to pay off his debt and allegedly lied to his spouse that he was robbed. Being caught in a vicious cycle of debt, Rahul allegedly decided to kill his own daughter and take his own life as well.

According to reports, Rahul drove around the city with suicidal thoughts with his daughter in the backseat. The baby got cranky as she had not eaten anything and started crying. Rahul decided to grab some biscuits from a nearby shop to feed her and at that moment he decided to commit this crime.

"She started crying and I didn't have any money left with me. A worse situation awaited me if I returned home. I just hugged her tight and killed her. My helplessness to buy her food made me take the decision. I jumped into the lake with her to kill myself, but didn't drown," he told the police.

Rahul was arrested for murdering his daughter Jiya and he confessed his crime to the police during interrogation. He was also taken to the crime scene where he shared the details of the event which unfolded on a fateful day.