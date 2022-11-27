Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured

It is reportedly said that the car entered the settlement while breaking into a roadside shop. The injured were sent to a hospital. As per the locals, the car driver was inebriated at the time of the accident.

In a tragic incident, a speeding car ran over as many as 18 people, leaving them severely injured in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday night (November 27). According to reports, the speeding car rammed into the people while they were having food at a funeral feast on the roadside.

It is reportedly said that the car entered the settlement while breaking into a roadside shop. The injured were sent to a hospital. As per the locals, the car driver was inebriated at the time of the accident.

It can be seen that this is the second car accident reportedly caused by drunk driving in the state where liquor is banned.

On November 20, a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of devotees at a roadside temple killing eight people and injuring several others in Bihar's Vaishali district. As per reports, at least seven children died.

The accident took place in the Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 km from the state capital, around 9 PM when the procession had gathered in front of a peepal tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity 'Bhumiya baba'.

The driver of the truck responsible for the accident in the Vaishali district in Bihar which killed 7 children and left several others injured admitted that he had consumed country-made liquor before driving.