Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested for violence at RG Kar Medical College; check details

As many as nine individuals have been arrested following the vandalism of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the early hours of Thursday (August 15). The incident took place during a protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution last week.

The protests were part of a larger vigil called 'Women, Reclaim the Night,' which began around 11 pm on Wednesday and spread across Kolkata and other parts of the country. During the vigil, a group of people stormed the hospital premises, damaging vehicles and public property. The Kolkata Police were forced to use lathicharge and teargas to control the situation, leaving 15 officers injured.

On Thursday morning, the police released photos of individuals suspected to be part of the mob, sharing them on social media with the faces of the suspected rioters highlighted. The arrests were made later that day, though the identities of those arrested have not been disclosed.

Among those identified in the police photos was Dr. Anubhav Mondal, who has been actively participating in protests outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. "Our protests will continue and grow stronger. We demand a neutral investigation monitored by the court and justice for our colleague," Dr. Mondal said.

Social media claims that the seminar hall, where the 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered, was also vandalized during the mob attack were refuted by the Kolkata Police. The police warned against spreading false information and assured that the crime scene had not been disturbed.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the hospital on Thursday to meet with doctors and medical students, offering them reassurance in the wake of the violence. "I am with you. We will fight this and take positive action that will set an example," the governor assured the medical community.

