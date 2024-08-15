Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RG Kar Hospital chaos: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee points finger at CPI(M), BJP; says 'saw flags of Left'

    She also criticized the way the situation was handled, pointing out that a police officer went missing during the chaos and was later found wounded. "The police did not use force, and we have conducted many agitations in the past without resorting to such actions inside a hospital," CM Banerjee said.

    RG Kar Hospital chaos: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee points finger at CPI(M), BJP; says 'saw flags of Left' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 6:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (August 15) accused workers from the CPI(M) and BJP of involvement in the vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Addressing the press after meeting with the Governor, Banerjee alleged that the perpetrators were "outsiders" linked to the two political parties, commonly referred to as 'Baam' (Left) and 'Ram' (BJP).

    "I have received information that outsiders, some political party workers of 'Baam and Ram,' were responsible for this. Students had no role in it. I condemn the incident, and I will hold a rally tomorrow demanding the death penalty for the accused in the rape case," CM Banerjee said.

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested for violence at RG Kar Medical College; check details

    She also criticized the way the situation was handled, pointing out that a police officer went missing during the chaos and was later found wounded. "The police did not use force, and we have conducted many agitations in the past without resorting to such actions inside a hospital," CM Banerjee said.

    The 'Reclaim the Night' protest, which saw thousands of women across West Bengal demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor, took a violent turn outside RG Kar hospital late Wednesday night. While the protests were largely peaceful elsewhere, a mob forcibly entered the hospital, vandalizing the emergency ward and damaging police vehicles parked outside.

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Who is Rimjhim Sinha? Face behind 'Reclaim the Night' movement

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19 dmn

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli vkp

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli

    Odisha introduces one-day menstrual leave for all employees, announces Deputy CM Pravati Parida AJR

    Odisha introduces one-day menstrual leave for all employees, announces Deputy CM Pravati Parida

    Karnataka CM assures public that five guarantee schemes will continue vkp

    'Five guarantee schemes will continue': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures public

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh dmn

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh

    Recent Stories

    11 tips to ensure your international travel is hassle-free gcw

    11 tips to ensure your international travel is hassle-free

    Photos 7 lesser known facts about Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez RBA

    Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19 dmn

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli vkp

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli

    Photos Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in red organza saree worth Rs 1.15 lakh; take a look RBA

    Photos: Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in red organza saree worth Rs 1.15 lakh; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon