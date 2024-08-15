RG Kar Hospital chaos: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee points finger at CPI(M), BJP; says 'saw flags of Left'

She also criticized the way the situation was handled, pointing out that a police officer went missing during the chaos and was later found wounded. "The police did not use force, and we have conducted many agitations in the past without resorting to such actions inside a hospital," CM Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (August 15) accused workers from the CPI(M) and BJP of involvement in the vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Addressing the press after meeting with the Governor, Banerjee alleged that the perpetrators were "outsiders" linked to the two political parties, commonly referred to as 'Baam' (Left) and 'Ram' (BJP).

"I have received information that outsiders, some political party workers of 'Baam and Ram,' were responsible for this. Students had no role in it. I condemn the incident, and I will hold a rally tomorrow demanding the death penalty for the accused in the rape case," CM Banerjee said.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested for violence at RG Kar Medical College; check details

She also criticized the way the situation was handled, pointing out that a police officer went missing during the chaos and was later found wounded. "The police did not use force, and we have conducted many agitations in the past without resorting to such actions inside a hospital," CM Banerjee said.

The 'Reclaim the Night' protest, which saw thousands of women across West Bengal demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor, took a violent turn outside RG Kar hospital late Wednesday night. While the protests were largely peaceful elsewhere, a mob forcibly entered the hospital, vandalizing the emergency ward and damaging police vehicles parked outside.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Who is Rimjhim Sinha? Face behind 'Reclaim the Night' movement

Latest Videos