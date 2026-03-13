Addressing a gathering in Assam, PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress as a 'shop of false promises' that created divisions. He contrasted this with the BJP's focus on peace and development, highlighting the Bodo Peace Accord and new projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a strong attack on the Congress in poll-bound Assam, accusing it of creating divisions among different communities for its own benefit and terming it "a shop of false promises" The Prime Minister, who addressed the gathering in Kokrajhar via video conference from Guwahati, laid foundation stone of various development works.

PM Slams Congress' 'Self-Serving Politics'

He alleged that Congress kept many generations of Bodoland entangled in false dreams. "When you ousted the Congress from both the country and Assam, and gave the BJP-NDA an opportunity, we began our efforts with sincerity. While the Congress sowed discord among various communities for the sake of its own self-serving politics, the BJP worked towards establishing lasting peace. It was with this very mindset that the Bodo Peace Accord was signed. For the first time, this accord brought together all the major organisations and groups," he said.

"The Congress is a shop of false promises--and along with every false promise, it offers four 'super-lies' as a bonus gift. This is because the Congress has absolutely no intention of ever fulfilling those promises," he added.

NDA's Push for Peace and Development

PM Modi said NDA's double-engine government is working continuously towards the preservation of Assam's heritage and state's rapid development. "This entire region--including Kokrajhar--has endured immense hardship over the past few decades; it has suffered great losses... Today, Bodoland has embarked upon the path of peace and development. Today, Assam is scripting a new chapter of peace and progress," he said.

PM Modi said it fills him with pride to see how the Bodo community has preserved its language and culture. "Your love is like a debt upon me, and my aim has always been to repay this debt by serving you and working for the development of this region. A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to witness the rich Bodo culture in Guwahati," he said.

Details of Bodo Accord and Development

"Today, projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid for the development of this region. Kokrajhar and the entire region have endured and lost a great deal over the past decades. We have seen those difficult times when the sound of bombs and guns echoed through these hills. But today, this picture is changing. Today, Bodoland is on the path of peace and development," he added.

He alleged that Congress used to create divisions among different communities for its own benefit, while BJP has worked for peace.

"Under the 2020 agreement, all the promises we made are being fulfilled one after another through continuous efforts. Bodo language has been given the status of an associate official language," he said.

"A special development package of Rs 1,500 crore has been provided for Bodoland. Today, a medical college is functioning in Kokrajhar. All those mothers are giving their blessings whose sons have returned home and are now living peacefully and happily with their families," he added. (ANI)