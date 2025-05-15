Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Thursday said that the central university has suspended a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkiye's Inonu University, given the concerns over national security, adding that the administration decided not to have relations with a country that "supports terror and stabs India in the back".

"We have 98 MoUs with different countries. JNU teaches the Turkish language. The administration thought that we shouldn't have any relation with the country that supports terror and stabs India in the back. This is why I thought that it was important for us to stand with the Indian armed forces," JNU VC Pandit told ANI.

"Every civilian citizen is responsible for our national security...JNU is totally subsidised by the Indian taxpayer. Where should our loyalty lie? To the Indian state. The present chiefs of the armed and naval staff are JNU alumni. We salute them. JNU is always for the nation and our armed forces," she added.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor initiated by the Indian army, Pandit praised the decision-making power and "political will" of the Narendra Modi government while appreciating the efforts of the Indian armed forces to showcase the world its airpower.

"I congratulate the Indian Army and the Indian scientists because this is the first time a Prime Minister has shown political will. It is not that earlier we didn't have the technology, but the political will and decisive decision-making have to combine with your level. We had the capability, but I salute PM Narendra Modi for showing it to the world. The world is accepting today that India has airpower that is unmatched and they are made in India," the JNU VC said.

Speaking on Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, the JNU VC said that India has been a long-standing victim of terrorism. She added that the killings in Pahalgam were "barbaric" as no religion preaches such a type of "religious exclusivist obscurantism".

"There is absolutely involvement by Pakistan. No doubt about it. India has been the longest victim of terror. What they did that day was barbaric and must be condemned by every civilised country. No religion preaches this type of religious exclusivist obscurantism. It has to be condemned. I am very happy that we also retaliated with restraint and at our choosing. That is very important," Pandit said.

Traders across India has also decided to boycott Turkish products after the Ankara extended support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor to neutralise Islamabad terror infrastructure.

Farmer organisations across Himachal Pradesh have also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkey and enforce strict import duties and quality standards on apples coming from other countries.