A fast food owner in Hyderabad named Chandu has built a wooden log stove to cope with a severe shortage and high prices of commercial gas cylinders. He finds the method cheaper and more convenient for certain dishes despite the smoke.

A fast food owner named Chandu in Hyderabad prepared a unique wooden log stove for making fast food items after struggling to get commercial gas cylinders. He stated that due to the fluctuating food situation and gas problems in the market, Chandu has resorted to using a wooden stove for cooking.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chandu's Innovative Solution

Chandhu, speaking to ANI, said, "There is a major shortage and high price issue with gas right now. That is why I have started using wood like this. Even if I am willing to pay 5,000-6,000 rupees for a commercial gas cylinder, it is just not available. People say it is there, but when you go to buy, it is gone. So I am managing this way for now. "

Chandu mentions that he is managing with 50 per cent wooden stove and 50 per cent gas, and he plans to continue this until the gas situation improves, which he expects to take about 15-20 days. "I do not know how long this gas problem will last, but I will continue with wood as long as it does. I have a couple of commercial cylinders, but I use wood for 50% of the work and gas for the other 50%," said Chandu.

Despite the difficulties, he finds this method more comfortable and cost-effective, especially since gas cylinders are expensive and in short supply. "It is actually cheaper and quite comfortable for me. It costs between 6 to 10 rupees per kilo, so for 100 rupees, I can get about 10 kilos. Compared to gas, it is much more economical. There is some smoke, which is a bit of a nuisance, but overall it is very manageable," Chandu said.

He also noted that preparing certain dishes like black noodles and Manchurian is easier with this setup. "I think this market shortage might continue for another 15 to 20 days. Using wood has actually been 50% more convenient for me because I can easily prepare things like noodles, rice, and Manchurian on it. It has made my work easier, so I planned it this way," Chandu added.

Broader Shortage and Official Response

Meanwhile, the disruption is also being felt by common citizens, with long queues reported at several gas agencies for domestic LPG cylinders. There has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.

The Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. (ANI)