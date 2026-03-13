Tamil Nadu Weather: Rain Alert Issued for Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi from Tomorrow
While places like Vellore, Erode, Madurai, and Karur are already reeling under a severe heatwave with temperatures crossing 100 degrees, the weather office says the heat is only going to get worse in the coming days.
Image Credit : our own
Scorching heatwave hits Tamil Nadu
The heat is getting worse day by day across Tamil Nadu, making people think twice before stepping out. Districts like Vellore, Erode, Madurai, and Karur are already sizzling with temperatures above 100 degrees. The Chennai Met department has warned that the heat will only intensify.
Image Credit : our own
Atmospheric cyclonic circulations form
An atmospheric cyclonic circulation is currently active over Lakshadweep and the nearby Kanyakumari region. Another circulation is present over the Gulf of Mannar. Due to this, some southern coastal districts might see very light showers today, while other parts of the state will remain dry.
Image Credit : Google
Rain alert for Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi
Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts can expect very light rain in some areas tomorrow and the day after. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have dry weather. On March 16, these two districts may again see light showers, with dry conditions elsewhere.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Thunderstorm warning for March 17
On March 17, some parts of South and North Interior Tamil Nadu are set to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. However, dry weather will continue in North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.
Image Credit : ANI
Chennai's weather situation
For today, Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34°C, and the minimum will be near 24-25°C. Tomorrow, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature rising to 34-35°C.
