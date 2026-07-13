A viral video showed a priest performing a puja inside what appeared to be a moving train, sparking widespread debate on social media. Northern Railways later clarified the situation, stating the ritual took place in a privately booked saloon coach.

A video of a priest doing a puja inside a moving train has become the most talked-about topic on social media since the "Honeymoon coach" went viral, leading Northern Railways to provide an explanation. The conversation started after a video that was posted on X showed a priest sitting on a train coach's floor, holding a puja as a number of devotees—the majority of whom were clad in white—participated in the rites.

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The event sparked a lot of interest and discussion on the internet since it seemed to be happening inside a moving train. As the video gained popularity, Northern Railways intervened to explain the situation, claiming that the ceremonies took place in a specially reserved saloon vehicle rather than a typical passenger coach.

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What Did Railways Say?

The Railways stated in a statement that after the group paid Rs 3,08,580 in advance, the saloon coach was commercially booked through IRCTC on July 8. On July 10, the coach was supposed to go one way from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on Train No. 12926 Paschim Express.

The explanation states that, subject to operational viability, Northern Railways approved the saloon coach's commercial service on July 10.

"The primary roles and responsibilities of ensuring punctuality, safety, security, convenience of the passengers lies with Railways without any compromise. In this incident, none got injured. Priest seen performing abhishek is being performed in saloon car booked by party," the Railways said in its response.

Since the ceremonies were held in a coach that the group had reserved specifically, the explanation successfully put an end to rumours that the event had interfered with regular train operations or annoyed other passengers.

However, the video continues to spark discussion on social media, with many people expressing shock that a whole saloon coach could be reserved in private for such an event.