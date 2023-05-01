After Arikomban, Chakkakomban and team destroys house in Idukki's Chinnakanal

Locals claim that since Arikomban's capture, other elephants have become more aggressive.

Idukki: Despite the capture of rice-eating rogue tusker Arikomban, a herd of wild elephants at Chinnakanal in the early hours of Monday destroyed a deserted shed in the region.

According to reports, the wild jumbos arrived in the area at 5 am and completely destroyed the shed. The attack was carried out by two large female elephants and two calves, according to the villagers. Wild tusker Chakkakomban was also among the herd of wild elephants that attacked Rajan's house near Vilak Mount Fort School.

An expert committee would be constituted, according to Forest Minister AK Saseendran, to address the problem of attacks by wild animals in the State. The Chief Minister directed that the decision be made.

Arikomban was translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Sunday. The tusker is currently circling three km away from its release spot. The elephant hasn't touched the grass stacks that forest workers placed at several locations.

Two of the water barrels that had been filled with medicine for the tusker were discovered to be upside down. The tusker backed away when a herd of six elephants drew near. The elephant has reportedly started adjusting to its new environment in the Thekkady forest, according to the Forest Department. An eight-person team, including a veterinarian, is keeping watch over the elephant.

The taskforce team claimed that the tusker had a fight with Chakkakomban the day before it was captured and was hurt; they added that medication was given to it before it was released into the wild.

