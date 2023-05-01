Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan fact-checks PM Modi's unemployment claim with statistics

    Reacting to PM Modi's remark on unemployment, the Chief Minister said the rate which was 16% in 2016 has come down to 5% in Kerala.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 1, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the state in several other developmental projects. 

    His reaction came after PM Modi slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government during his recent visit to Kerala to flag off Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi had said that Kerala's unemployment is higher compared to other states.

    "Kerala got only two new trains in nine years. There were several things said over the years in the union budgets like AIIMS, railway medical college, coach factory, Sabari rail route.. but none came into reality," said the Chief Minister.

    "We currently have a new train, the Vande Bharat. Although it is a positive development, it does not excuse the continued neglect of our other needs. Is bragging about one Vande Bharat train enough? he said.

    Reacting to PM Modi's remark on unemployment, the Chief Minister said the rate which was 16% in 2016 has come down to 5%. 

    "PM comes and tells us that there are no schemes for youth employment here while Kerala PSC has provided more jobs than the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)," he argued.

    "For example, in 2021, the Kerala Public Service Commission offered 26,724 posts, compared to 2,442 in Gujarat, 307 in Karnataka, and 3,219 in Uttar Pradesh. Forget about creating jobs; the Modi administration has actually made things more unemployed. In the country, there are more than 10 lakh open positions; 3 lakh of those are in the railways."

    "Why did the Prime Minister claim that Kerala takes party interests into account? A total of 3.5 lakh homes were distributed. 63 lakh persons received pensions. 43 lakh families also now have access to health insurance. Is everything done for the benefit of the party? It's crucial to consider the national interest. The Prime Minister shouldn't lie about the facts in order to get two votes for his own party," he added.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
