India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information in Jammu and Kashmir

It is reportedly said that the apps blocked by the government include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

The central government has blocked as many as 14 messenger mobile applications that were used by terrorists in Pakistan as communication platforms to transmit information to Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

It is reportedly said that the apps blocked by the government include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

Karnataka Election 2023: JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa

It was found that these apps were being used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW), reports said.

The government's action against mobile applications that pose a threat to national security is not a recent occurrence.

Earlier, the centre banned several Chinese apps, accusing them of being "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order."

The crackdown on mobile applications threatening the country's security is not new, as the government has banned several Chinese apps in the past.

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Mysuru

In total, around 250 Chinese apps have been banned over the past few years. Since June 2020, more than 200 Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, Xender, Camscanner, as well as popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire, have been banned.