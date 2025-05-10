Delhi: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has responded strongly to Pakistan's claims that India had fired a missile into Afghan territory. A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, spoke to Hurriyat Radio and criticised the statement. Khorazmi stated that there was no truth to such claims. Earlier, Pakistani military officials had alleged that Indian missile strikes targeting Pakistan had also involved Afghan territory.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had also dismissed the allegation, stating that the Afghan people now clearly recognize who their friends and enemies are, and they are well aware of which country has repeatedly violated Afghanistan’s sovereignty. Recently, the Taliban had officially condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during a high-level meeting with Indian officials in Kabul.

26 people were killed in the terrorist attack. Three from Gujarat, three from Karnataka, six from Maharashtra, two from Bengal, one each from Andhra, Kerala, UP, Odisha, Bihar, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh died. One person from Nepal also died.

Earlier in the day, amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting took place following India's strikes at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in reply to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations. Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about the ongoing developments amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Vikram Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.



While speaking to the media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion". Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 AM to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned.



According to government sources, India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an “act of war” and will be responded to accordingly.