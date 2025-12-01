Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini thanked PM Modi for mentioning Kurukshetra and the Mahabharat Anubhav Kendra in 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said the global recognition of the International Gita Mahotsav showcases India's cultural strength.

CM Saini Thanks PM Modi for 'Mann Ki Baat' Mention

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting Kurukshetra's heritage and the Mahabharat Anubhav Kendra in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. He said the International Gita Mahotsav, recognised globally from Saudi Arabia to Europe and Central Asia, showcases India's cultural strength.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a video message, CM Saini said, "I extend heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for specially mentioning the proud heritage of Kurukshetra and Haryana in Mann Ki Baat. His appreciation of the Mahabharat Anubhav Kendra is an honour for us. Presentation of the Mahabharat through 3D light and sound and digital technique is giving a new identity to Haryana's cultural heritage on a global level." "Through the International Gita Mahotsav organised at Brahma Sarovar, the PM has mentioned the inspiration from Gita across the world. It is a matter of pride for people of Haryana. Discussion of Gita Mahotsav from Saudi Arabia to Europe, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Central Asia is a symbol of India's cultural power. This became possible only under the leadership of the PM. Under the guidance of the PM, the Haryana Govt is committed to further enriching our cultural heritage and making Kurukshetra a leading global spiritual hub," he said.

PM Modi Hails International Gita Mahotsav

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the International Gita Mahotsav, highlighting how people from across the world are drawing inspiration from the divine scripture, the Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that for the first time, the Gita was presented on a public platform in Saudi Arabia. Speaking about his visit to Kurukshetra, PM Modi said, "On November 25, when I visited Kurukshetra, the experience at this Anubhav Kendra filled me with joy. Being part of the International Gita Mahotsav, held at Kurukshetra's Brahma Sarovar, was very special for me. I was highly impressed to see how people from all over the world are getting inspired by the divine scripture, The Gita." "The festival attracted participants from many countries, including Europe and Central Asia. At the beginning of this month, for the first time, The Gita was presented on a public platform in Saudi Arabia. A memorable Gita Mahotsav was also organised in Europe's Latvia," he added.

PM's Visit to Brahma Sarovar

PM Modi on Tuesday performed 'Darshan' and 'Pooja' at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Brahma Sarovar is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

Gita Mahotsav's Global Reach

PM Modi's visit coincided with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. The International Gita Mahotsav continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year's edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events.

A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition. (ANI)