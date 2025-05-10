Anushka Sharma recalls the fear she felt as a child while her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, fought in the Kargil War, expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is the daughter of Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma, recently thanked the Indian Armed Forces in the wake of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for guarding us during these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."

Her message hit home hard, as she belongs to an army family and has seen at firsthand the sacrifices the soldiers and their families endure.

Anushka Sharma recalls her father fighting in Kargil War

Anushka's father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, participated in several military operations, including Operation Bluestar and the Kargil War. During a previous interview, Anushka remembered that she was merely 11 years old when her father was sent off to combat against Pakistan in Kargil.

Looking back then, Anushka reminisced: "Kargil was a difficult one. I was too young at that point of time, but I used to be frightened at the thought of seeing my mother. She used to have the news channel turned on all the time and used to get irritated when there was news of casualties."

She further disclosed that when her father phoned home, she was too young to realize the seriousness of war: "When my dad called, he couldn't say much, but I would just keep going on talking about school, boyfriends, and everything else without knowing that he was fighting a war."

Pride in Her Father's Service

In spite of fear and uncertainty, Anushka has always been a steadfast supporter of her father's service. She once declared: "I take pride in saying that I am an army officer's daughter even more than being an actor."

Her connection with her father remains unbroken, and she still respects his sacrifices in words as well as actions.

Anushka Sharma's moving tribute comes as a reminder of the sacrifices of soldiers and their families. Amidst growing India-Pakistan tensions, her words strike a chord with many who can relate to the emotional strain of war. Her own story speaks of the valour, resilience, and unshakeable commitment of the Indian Armed Forces.