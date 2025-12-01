Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the 4th Kashi-Tamil Sangamam on Dec 2 in Varanasi. The event, themed 'Learn Tamil', will see cultural and student exchanges between Tamil Nadu and North India to promote national unity.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is set to inaugurate the fourth season of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a cultural extravaganza aimed at strengthening India's unity in diversity. The event, themed "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karakalam," will bring together students, teachers, and cultural enthusiasts from Tamil Nadu and North India. Dharmendra Pradhan, Along With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailasanathan, will be present as Chief Guests in Season 4 of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 Inauguration Day on December 2. Scheduled in two phases, the first will be held in Varanasi from December 2nd to 15th, while the second will be held in Tamil Nadu from December 15th to 31st. As part of the initiative, 300 students will travel from Varanasi to Tamil Nadu to learn Tamil, while 50 teachers from Tamil Nadu will introduce Tamil language and culture in schools in Kashi. The event aims to promote linguistic and cultural harmony, showcasing India's rich heritage and diversity.

Official Briefing on Preparations and Logistics

Joint Secretary of Technical Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Govind Jaiswa,l shared a wealth of information to ANI about Kashi-Tamil Sangam 4.0 He informed that extensive preparations have been completed for this year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 A review meeting was also held with department officials and organising team members, where all preparations, logistics, program structure, and security arrangements were discussed in detail.

Govind Jaiswal clarified that this time, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held in Varanasi (Kashi) from December 2nd to 15th, and the second phase will be held in Tamil Nadu from December 15th to 31st. In the first phase, seven groups will come to Kashi from Tamil Nadu, while in the second phase, approximately 300 students will be sent to Varanasi, Tamil Nadu. As part of this, 50 teachers from Tamil Nadu will travel to Kashi to introduce Tamil language and culture in schools and teach Tamil to students.

It was also announced on this occasion that Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest for the first phase. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the state level. In addition, RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, and K Kailasanathan, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Puducherry, have also been invited as Guests of Honor.

Fostering 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat'

Govind Jaiswal explained that the primary objective of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 is to strengthen India's spirit of unity in diversity through linguistic, cultural, and educational exchanges. The theme of this initiative is "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karakalam," which aims to bring the Tamil language, literature, music, dance, folk traditions, and cultural heritage to North India. The ancient civilisations of Tamil Nadu and Kashi, folk arts, religious and cultural traditions, shared thinking, and a culture of dialogue--all of these together symbolise India's rich heritage.

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 is not just a cultural event; it is a national movement that brings to life the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat. Through this platform, youth, students, teachers, and ordinary citizens from Tamil Nadu and North India will connect, understand, learn, and respect each other's language and culture. It will become a symbol of unity in diversity, introducing Tamil culture and language while strengthening the spirit of Indian national unity and coexistence.

Govind Jaiswal expressed hope that, through this Sangamam, future generations will not only learn Tamil but also experience its depth, cultural richness, and India's shared cultural-historical heritage. He called upon all citizens, especially the youth and students, to actively participate in the "Learn Tamil - Tamil Karakalam" campaign and make this cultural journey meaningful. He said that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 is an example of how India's diverse cultural layers, languages, and civilisations can integrate to form the foundation of a strong, prosperous, and harmonious nation. (ANI)