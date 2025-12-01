Congress MLA Anupama Rawat slammed the Uttarakhand govt's sugarcane price hike as 'inadequate', noting the initial demand was Rs 500. She announced a 'Kisan Samman Yatra' to protest the new rates of Rs 405 for the 2025-26 season.

Congress Slams 'Inadequate' Sugarcane Price Hike

Congress MLA Anupama Rawat criticised the state government for raising the sugarcane prices by only Rs 30 per quintal, in view of the expenses of farmers and the utilities required for farming.

"They (state government) have raised it to Rs 405 for the 2025-26 crushing season. However, given the farmers' expenses and the resources required for farming, this amount remains inadequate..." she told ANI.

She reiterated that the initial demand was to raise sugarcane prices by Rs. 500. She further highlighted her earlier mention of 'Kisan Samman Yatra' on the Silver Jubilee celebration of the state, which will begin today from gram Badshahpur to gram Sultanpur.

"Our demand was for Rs 500 per quintal. I officially proposed in the House during the session... During our Silver Jubilee celebration on the 22nd, I also mentioned that if the government does not announce this soon, we will hold our 'Kisan Samman Yatra' on November 30, which is today, during which farmers would urge the government to take action. It will go from gram Badshahpur to gram Sultanpur. Now, we will proceed to discuss this matter with the farmers..." she added.

State Government's Official Announcement

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday has approved an increase in the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane to be purchased by sugar mills in Uttarakhand for the 2025-26 crushing season, a CMO release said.

In the previous 2024-25 crushing season, the SAP for the early variety of sugarcane was fixed at Rs 375 per quintal, and for the general variety at Rs 365 per quintal.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that for the upcoming 2025-26 crushing season, these prices have been increased to Rs 405 per quintal for the early variety and Rs 395 per quintal for the general variety.

The Chief Minister stated that the increased price announced for the 2025-26 crushing season will not only provide relief to sugarcane farmers but also strengthen the state's agricultural economy and encourage sugarcane production.