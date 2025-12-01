CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulates Vinay Kumar on becoming the new HPCC President, marking a 'generational shift'. Sukhu pledged full support, while Kumar vowed to take the government's achievements to every household and face challenges.

CM Sukhu Hails 'New Era' with Vinay Kumar's Appointment

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar, expressing confidence that the organisation would gain further strength under his leadership. He said a new era had begun in the Congress Party, marked by a generational shift, as a young leader takes charge of the state unit. He added that a new executive committee would be formed soon and would play an essential role in bringing the Congress Party back to power.

"The State Government will fully support the newly appointed President and work with him to strengthen the party," he said. CM Sukhu also recalled that one-and-a-half years ago, the BJP attempted to weaken a democratically elected government, "but the people of the State gave them a fitting reply." He said the State Government is continuously working to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, with progress across all sectors and financial discipline ensured. He said the State's economic condition is steadily improving with equitable development across all sections and regions.

Vinay Kumar Assumes Office at Rajiv Bhawan

The newly appointed President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Vinay Kumar, on Sunday assumed office at the Party Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhu.

Party Leaders Extend Support

AICC In-Charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajni Patil, congratulated Vinay Kumar and said the organisation would play a crucial role in bringing the Congress Government back to power. She lauded CM Sukhu for giving the State a new direction and appreciated the Government's innovative initiatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also conveyed his best wishes and said party workers would effectively take the Government's achievements and schemes to the public.

New HPCC President Vinay Kumar expressed gratitude to the central and state leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said the organisation would take the achievements of the Congress Government to every household and face every challenge with determination.

Outgoing PCC President Pratibha Singh expressed gratitude and hoped women would be given due representation in the organisation.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, ministers, MLAs, Mayor Surender Chauhan, party co-incharges, AICC leaders, and senior party functionaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)