    Activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal tear posters of 'Pathaan' at Ahmedabad mall

    Pathaan Row: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists protested at a mall in the Vastrapur area, tearing posters and other promotional material for the upcoming film 'Pathaan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. 
     

    Activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal tear posters of 'Pathaan' at Ahmedabad mall
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Prior to the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan', members of right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have started creating a ruckus. On Wednesday, activists of the VHP and Bajrang Dal protested at a mall in the Vastrapur area and tore up posters and other publicity material for the upcoming movie 'Pathaan.' 

    Angry activists can be heard raising slogans like 'Neem ka patta kadwa hai Shah Rukh Khan ***** hai' in the video, which has gone viral on Twitter. While tearing down the poster, the enraged groups also chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans. Members of right-wing organisations allegedly kicked and vandalised all other promotional materials for the upcoming film.

    "Vastrapur police rushed to the scene and detained five activists," said inspector J K Dangar. The activists were later released. 

    According to the video, the activists can be seen raising slogans and tearing posters and large cutouts of Pathaan's star cast. 

    Previously, the Gujarat VHP said it would not allow the movie screening anywhere in Gujarat, particularly due to the song 'Besharam Rang,' in which Padukone is seen wearing a saffron gown while dancing with Khan. 

    Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said, "We will not allow 'Pathaan' screening in Gujarat. The protest against the movie release in Ahmedabad today should be seen as a warning to all theatre owners in the state. They must refrain from releasing the film in their theatres or multiplexes."

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
