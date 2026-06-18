In a major twist in the suicide case of Assistant Public Prosecutor Aneeshya, the main accused, Shyamkrishna, has been transferred to his hometown. This comes just after Aneeshya's family, who claim she was driven to suicide by mental harassment from colleagues, met the Chief Minister to demand a special probe.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking development, the main accused in the suicide case of Assistant Public Prosecutor Aneeshya has been given a transfer right to his hometown. Assistant Public Prosecutor K.R. Shyamkrishna has been moved from Wayanad to the Attingal court.

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This development is a huge blow, especially since it happened right after Aneeshya's family met the Chief Minister to demand a special investigation team. The family had received an assurance from the CM that their request would be looked into. But instead, the main accused has been given a convenient posting close to home.

Aneeshya was found hanging at her home in Paravur on January 21, 2024. Her family has been firm, alleging that she faced severe mental harassment from her colleagues and senior officers, which led to her death.

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The Crime Branch is investigating the case based on these allegations of mental harassment. The accused include Shyamkrishna and the Kollam Deputy Director of Prosecution, Abdul Jaleel. The case is that both accused constantly spread negative rumours and ran a campaign against Aneeshya.

In her suicide note, Aneeshya had written about being singled out and criticised in meetings. The police also found that the day before she died, Shyamkrishna had used his iPhone to take a picture of her closed office. He then sent this picture, along with voice messages, to several other people. The phone has been sent for a forensic analysis to recover this crucial evidence.

Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over alleged mental torture by office colleague; details