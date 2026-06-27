The Karnataka Youth Congress held a torchlight rally in Bengaluru demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Protesters held him responsible for alleged student deaths caused by the NEET question paper leak and a corrupt system.

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) organised a torchlight rally demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the alleged deaths of students caused by the NEET question paper leak.

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According to a press release, led by KPYCC State President HS Manjunath, hundreds of students and youth gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday, carrying torches and raising slogans condemning corruption in the education system and the Central Government's neglect of students. Protesters shouted slogans such as "Save the Future of Students," "Implement a Transparent Education System," "Conduct a Fair Investigation into the NEET Scam," and "Provide Treatment to the Education System."

'Centre Has Jeopardised Future of Students'

Addressing the gathering, KPYCC State President HS Manjunath said, "It is the responsibility of the Central Government to establish a transparent, corruption-free, and credible examination system. However, the BJP-led Central Government has failed in that responsibility and has jeopardised the future of 2.3 million students. Furthermore, it is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of students due to the NEET scam," he alleged.

PM Modi Criticised Over Praise for Pradhan

As per the release, he further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending birthday wishes to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and praising his work in the education sector despite the NEET controversy. "The Prime Minister praised the work of a minister who is responsible for the deaths of students due to the question paper leak. He did not even express condolences to the families of the deceased students. Don't those who praise such a person, who has shown neither remorse nor repentance, feel any shame?" he questioned.

"No political gain is greater than the future of students. The BJP leaders have forgotten this and have not even expressed their condolences over the students who died by suicide. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, who understands the importance of education, students, and youth, has launched a non-political campaign to safeguard the future of students and ensure justice for the families of the deceased aspirants. Accordingly, the Youth Congress will continue to stand with students until this movement reaches its logical conclusion," he assured.

According to the release, present on the occasion were Youth Congress National Secretary Tariq Bhagwan, State President of the Legal Cell Sridhar, Bengaluru North District President Rahul Gowda, Bengaluru South District President Monish Reddy, Bengaluru East District President Ram Nayak, along with others.

'Chatron Ki Goonj' Anti-NEET Campaign

The torchlight rally marked the first weekend of the 'Chatron Ki Goonj' anti-NEET campaign. Every weekend, the campaign will feature interactive sessions, anti-NEET music concerts, motivational speeches, walkathons, and various other programmes. In addition, campaign volunteers are visiting every classroom in colleges and universities to register students, with a target of enrolling 1.5 lakh students, the release said. (ANI)