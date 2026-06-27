The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed after an alleged paper leak. CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an SIT probe, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders who demand accountability from the state government.

The alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak triggered a major political controversy on Saturday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, while the opposition launched a sharp attack on the state government, demanding accountability and strict action against those responsible.

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The controversy intensified as the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for June 28 across the state following the alleged leak of question papers during a police operation in Thane district on Saturday.

Government Orders SIT Probe

According to the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale. Fadnavis spoke to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Director General of Police Sadanand Date and directed that the strictest action be taken against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the incident "very disturbing" and said the masterminds behind the alleged paper leak should face action under MCOCA. "The incident of the TET examination paper leak is very disturbing. I will discuss in detail with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the masterminds and the accused in this case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)," Shinde said.

He said a thorough, impartial and strict investigation would be conducted and no concession would be given to anyone found guilty. "No concession will be given to the culprit, regardless of their position or whether they are part of any organised gang. The strictest action will be taken against those concerned as per the law," he said.

Describing paper leaks as organised crime, Shinde said the state government was following a "zero tolerance" policy against corruption. The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the prompt action taken by the police. "The police saved the future of lakhs of hardworking and honest candidates from going into darkness by conducting prompt raids based on secret information," he said.

Assuring candidates, Shinde said the examination would be reconducted in a transparent and fair manner.

Further, backing the government's action, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that a nationwide paper-leak racket was operating through coaching institutes. "I am grateful to the Maharashtra government for discovering the paper leak before the exam even began. The bigger issue is that a massive paper-leak mafia is operating across the country. Coaching institutes are running a paper-leak racket. I urge the government to take this entire matter seriously and enact strict laws from Delhi to Mumbai so that no one dares to leak papers in the future," Nirupam told ANI.

Opposition Slams Government, Demands Accountability

On the other hand, opposition leaders expressed concern over recurring examination paper leaks and lashed out at the Centre and state government, demanding accountability and questioning the system's ability to conduct examinations fairly.

Sharing similar views, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the country's education and examination system has been turned into a "system of extortion".

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Another paper leak. Another exam cancelled. This time, Maharashtra's TET." "The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youth in the country insecure. This is not just a paper leak; it is the theft of the youth's future," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the youth had once again been "deceived" following the alleged paper leak. "Youth, wake up!!! Until you raise your voice loud and clear, this terror with your future will continue unabated. You've been deceived once again. In Maharashtra, the TET paper has leaked, and the exam has been postponed," she posted on X.

Urging the country's youth, she said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, CUET, and now TET... This chain will only stop when you launch a movement and demonstrate your strength. Until that happens, the BJP government and the Prime Minister will have no accountability toward you. They won't put a curb on corruption in exams, nor will they take responsibility for your future."

Separately, while targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that repeated paper leaks show the government's failure, and demanded focus on stopping such incidents instead of political issues. "The NEET paper has leaked, MPSC papers have leaked in the past few years, and now the TET paper has leaked. Instead of splitting parties to amend the Constitution, the BJP should focus on stopping these repeated paper leaks. The BJP has been ruining the future of the nation," Thackeray said in a post on X.

"Do the youth have to just keep protesting every year? When will the youth of our country get to dream about their future?" Thackeray asked.

Further calling the alleged paper leak a failure of the government, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar questioned whether the government has the right to remain in power. "It is unfortunate that a paper was leaked in a state like Maharashtra. This is the government's failure because it cannot even conduct an examination properly. Earlier too, the police recruitment examination paper was leaked in Pune. If the government cannot conduct examinations properly, does it have the right to remain in power?" he asked.

Questioning accountability, Wadettiwar said those controlling the system must also be held responsible. "Action will be taken against the culprits. But what about those who have this system in their hands? When will action be taken against them? You are playing with the future of children and forcing them to come out on the streets," he added.

Similarly, Congress leader Husain Dalwai alleged that the incident reflected the government's lack of administrative control. "All of this is happening because there is no control of the government on the administration. The government is busy breaking parties and doing corruption. This has now come before the people. This is wrong. All traditions of Maharashtra are being finished off," Dalwai told ANI.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan further demanded that the Education Minister should resign on the basis of ethics. "Today, the TET paper leak has occurred in Maharashtra. A very big question arises for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the government. The government is taking matters lightly. Until people from those in power, the administration and the NTA come together, such a massive scam cannot happen. This is a matter of serious concern. Shouldn't the Education Minister resign on the basis of ethics?" she asked.

Meanwhile, drawing parallels with the NEET controversy, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that the handling of the TET paper leak resembled the Centre's response to the NEET paper leak and warned of serious consequences if strict action was not taken. "When the NEET paper leaked again in 2026, it sparked widespread public outrage. The central government ordered CBI inquiries just for the show. These inquiries lasted only 15-20 days, and now, nothing is happening. We are seeing the same pattern with the recent TET paper," Pawar said.

Referring to the impact of examination irregularities on students, he added, "In the previous NEET case, 22 students committed suicide; if history repeats itself, the government will be held responsible. They must accept accountability and demand the resignation of anyone involved."

Police Action and Investigation Details

According to the MSCE, despite enhanced security measures introduced after the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper. During a police raid, several questions found in an unauthorised paper matched the original examination paper, following which a criminal case was registered.

The Council said fresh dates for the examination would be announced on its official website.

Meanwhile, Thane police said that they have detained three individuals and lodged a case. Thane Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said DCP (Zone 2) Pawan Bansod received specific information that certain individuals were coming to Bhiwandi to sell the question papers.

"He (Pawan Bansod) assembled a team and laid a trap, resulting in his team detaining three individuals in the Kongaon area. Upon searching them, mobile phones, debit cards, credit cards, and cash were recovered; additionally, four TET question papers, intended for use tomorrow, were seized from their possession. These papers were verified by senior officers from the Education Department, who confirmed they were indeed the actual papers scheduled for the exam," Dudhe said.

Dudhe said a criminal case had been registered against three individuals and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted. "We will take action against anyone whose involvement is established during the course of this investigation," he said.

The three accused were later brought to the Kongaon Police Station for further investigation as police continued to probe the alleged paper leak and its possible links to a larger network. (ANI)