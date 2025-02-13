President's Rule in Manipur days after Biren Singh's resignation as CM

President’s Rule has been imposed in Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh’s resignation, as confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Manipur is set to come under President’s Rule following Chief Minister Biren Singh’s resignation, as notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The development comes after the BJP failed to name a successor following Biren Singh's resignation even after 3 days.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, amid ongoing ethnic violence and mounting political pressure. His departure came just before a scheduled legislative assembly session, where the opposition Congress was set to introduce a no-confidence motion against him.



The Manipur Assembly was set to convene this week, but Governor Ajay Bhalla called off the Budget session following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on Sunday. His departure came just a day before his government was scheduled to face a no-confidence motion and a crucial floor test, avoiding a direct political confrontation.

Under Article 174(1) of the Constitution, state Assemblies must meet at least once every six months. With Manipur’s last session held on August 12, 2024, the deadline for the next sitting was Wednesday. However, Singh’s resignation preempted the Assembly meeting, leaving the state under President’s Rule.

Singh’s exit follows nearly two years of ethnic violence since clashes erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The opposition Congress had long been demanding his removal, blaming him for failing to restore peace.

Reacting to his resignation, Congress accused the BJP of acting to protect its political interests rather than addressing the ongoing crisis. Party leader Priyanka Gandhi called the decision long overdue, while Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, criticized the BJP for lacking a clear plan to stabilize Manipur.

The Northeastern state has been engulfed in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to over 250 deaths and the displacement of 60,000 people over nearly two years. Singh, a BJP leader, faced growing calls to step down from both opposition leaders and dissenting voices within his party.

