Visuals of ragging horror at Kerala college surfaces, police probing to find other likely victims (WATCH)

A shocking video has surfaced of a first-year student at Kottayam Government Nursing College being tied up, assaulted, and tortured by senior students.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 7:08 PM IST

Kottayam: After the ragging incident at Kottayam Government Nursing College sparked nationwide outrage, a disturbing video of the same has surfaced online. The victim, a first-year student, was tied up and assaulted by third-year students in the college hostel.

Also Read: Nimisha Priya case: Transferred $40,000 to victim's kin in Yemen for Kerala nurse's release, says Centre

The perpetrators used a compass to prick the victim's body, poured lotion on the wounds, and injured his private parts. The victim's hands and feet were tied during the assault, which was part of a three-month-long ragging ordeal.

Police arrested five students in connection with the incident: Samuel (Kottayam), Jeeva (Wayanad), Rijil Jith (Malappuram), Rahul Raj (Malappuram), and Vivek NP (Kottayam). All five have been suspended from the college.

The college principal took action under the Anti-Ragging Act and launched an investigation. The investigation team is gathering more information from other students and teachers in the college hostel. Additionally, the Medical Education Department has appointed a special team to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The complaint alleges that first-year students were subjected to brutal ragging by third-year students for three months. The complaint also states that students were abused by hanging dumbbells from their private parts and were injured with instruments like a compass.

Meanwhile, the police said they are probing who shot the video and whether there are other victims of ragging.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

